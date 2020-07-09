Record temps felt in parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - There has been a lot of hot air over San Diego County this weekend, with record or near-record heat felt in some areas.

Ramona reached 101 degrees at 1 p.m Saturday, which eclipsed the previous record of 100 set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 99 degrees in El Cajon and 98 in Escondido at 1 p.m.

The sea breeze moderated temperatures near the coast, where the San Diego Airport temperature reading was 79 degrees.

The mercury will continue to rise in the county's western valleys, mountains and deserts as a result of a heat wave that will keep those...