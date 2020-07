SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 7/13/2020 at 4:03am



June 30 1600 block Calavo Rd Fraud, theft from elder/dependent adult 3400 block Sunset Dr Battery 800 block S. Main Ave Fraud July 1 200 block Woodcrest Dr Petty theft 1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia 200 block S. Wisconsin Ave Death July 2 700 block Vanita St Arrest: Violation of court order July 3 200 block W. Fig St Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia 1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle burglary 1100 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance 200 block Potter St Arrest: P...





