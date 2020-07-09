Stretch of scorching temperatures starts in most of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The mercury will continue to rise this weekend in San Diego County's western valleys, mountains and deserts as a result of a heat wave that will keep those areas scorching until Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong system of high pressure has been building over Arizona and New Mexico, ushering in sweltering heat in most of Southern California through Monday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Monday in the deserts, while a heat advisory will la...