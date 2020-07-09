Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Vince Ross Village Square needs more bricks and stars

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 5:50am

Village Square namesake Vince Ross poses with Cheryl Pizzo who maintains the landscaping at the Square.

FALLBROOK – The cost for maintaining the Vince Ross Village Square – taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance – comes from sales of engraved bricks and stars which pave the Square. Community members are encouraged to purchase an engraved brick for $125 or a star for $300.

When Fallbrook's historic hardware store on the corner of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street burned down in 1987, it left a vacant lot filled with broken concrete and weeds. The lot was offered to the Fallbrook Village Association at no down payment and at cost. The idea of creating a park on that corner had been a...



