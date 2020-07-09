Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Masks are important

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 6:19am



Wearing a mask, 6-foot social distancing and staying away from gatherings are proven to slow the number of COVID-19 cases. Yet thousands of San Diegans are not convinced these safety tactics are for them.

Visual images can help change people’s minds, however. For example, when an image shows a face with a mask, people are reminded to wear one. Show a face without a mask, while a voice instructs people to wear one, and the image contradicts the verbal reminder.

People who appear in television programs, commercials, live broadcasts by reporters in the field, representatives, print media photos and elected officials who wear masks visually demonstrate the importance. Like cosmetic ads use images to boost sales, sports footage to sell tickets and photos of a luxury resort prompt reservations, images work.

Enforce mask-wearing mandates. With visual support, enforcement can be more productive.

Sarah Bates

 
