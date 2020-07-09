We need to think for ourselves

“Tyranny is the deliberate removal of nuance,” filmmaker Albert Mayses said.

To allow for nuance means everyone needs to think for themselves and a need to acknowledge there is more than one unquestionable side to things. Allowing for nuance encourages healthy dialogue with those with varying perspectives, knowing they each have things to contribute and to learn.

Police brutality is bad. Brutality against the police is bad.

There are conversations that need to be had. Racial profiling happens, and it needs to stop. There needs to be accountability and transparency with the cops. But the conversation that’s going to get us to genuine solutions needs to be a rounded conversation.

We should keep thinking for ourselves and resist the removing of nuance. Part of the tyranny that happens in its absence is profiling. This is a nuance: people are individuals. It is right that we fight against people being profiled based on race. It stands to reason that it is equally just to fight against profiling on the basis of one’s profession. Because some in authority abuse power does not equal that all do. People can’t be judged on character based on the group they are a part of, and this is true whatever the group.

Lisa Winkleblech

Reeder Media Director of Promotions