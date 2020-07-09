Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Blaze continues aboard Navy ship on San Diego Bay

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2020 at 12:09pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More firefighting efforts were underway Tuesday morning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego as crews labor to contain a super-hot, explosive blaze that has injured scores of military personnel and civilians and caused extensive damage to the warship.

Naval forces were "doing everything they can'' to save the ship more than 24 hours after the conflagration erupted on its lower decks, sending temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees in parts of the vessel and leaving it listing in the water, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck told reporters during a late-morning briefin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/14/2020 14:16