Blaze continues aboard Navy ship on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More firefighting efforts were underway Tuesday morning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego as crews labor to contain a super-hot, explosive blaze that has injured scores of military personnel and civilians and caused extensive damage to the warship.

Naval forces were "doing everything they can'' to save the ship more than 24 hours after the conflagration erupted on its lower decks, sending temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees in parts of the vessel and leaving it listing in the water, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck told reporters during a late-morning briefin...