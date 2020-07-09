Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A body was found Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, authorities said.

The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8 alone a few hours later on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake northwest of Los Angeles. A 2 p.m. press conference was scheduled.

Search crews found the...