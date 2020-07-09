Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chabad of Poway rabbi pleads guilty to federal tax, wire fraud charges

 
Last updated 7/14/2020 at 4:31pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded during last year's deadly shooting at Chabad of Poway, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal tax and wire fraud charges for a series of schemes from which he financially benefited, including one in which supposed charitable donations made to the synagogue were funneled back to donors.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said Goldstein's plea came with admissions that he accepted the ``charitable donations,'' then would send about 90% of the funds back to the donors, while pocketing the remainder for himself.

Donors would then falsely clai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
