Temecula fighter pilot killed in crash honored by Gov. Newsom

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Schmitz, 32, of Temecula died Tuesday, June 30, when the F-16C Fighting Falcon he was flying crashed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. Valley News/Valerie Schmitz Facebook

A U.S. Air Force pilot from Temecula who was killed during a training mission on the East Coast was saluted Friday, July 3, by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who ordered flags statewide to be flown at half-staff in memory of the aviator.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Schmitz, 32, died Tuesday, June 30, when the F-16C Fighting Falcon he was flying crashed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Schmitz was on a night training flight, but few details were available regarding the accident.

"Our condolences go out to the Schmidt family, to the Gamblers and to all of Team Shaw," Col. Lawrenc...