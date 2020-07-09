Temecula fighter pilot killed in crash honored by Gov. Newsom
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 4:20pm
A U.S. Air Force pilot from Temecula who was killed during a training mission on the East Coast was saluted Friday, July 3, by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who ordered flags statewide to be flown at half-staff in memory of the aviator.
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Schmitz, 32, died Tuesday, June 30, when the F-16C Fighting Falcon he was flying crashed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
Schmitz was on a night training flight, but few details were available regarding the accident.
"Our condolences go out to the Schmidt family, to the Gamblers and to all of Team Shaw," Col. Lawrenc...
