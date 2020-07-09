Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Third time no charm as SpaceX scraps planned launch of internet satellites

 
Last updated 7/11/2020 at 12:41pm

   HAWTHORNE (CNS) - A planned launch Saturday by Hawthorne-based SpaceX to deploy 57 internet satellites into orbit has been postponed for a third time to "allow more time for checkouts,'' the company tweeted.

   No new launch date was announced, but SpaceX officials said their launch team was working to identify the next earliest launch opportunity.

   The 10th Starlink mission, part of an effort to provide low-cost internet access, was originally scheduled for June 26 from Cape Canaveral in Florida but was scrubbed at the last minute to allow for more pre-flight equipment checks. S...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
