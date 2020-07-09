Filly euthanized after morning workout at Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - A 3-year-old filly suffered a fatal injury during a morning workout today at the Del Mar.

Lovely Lilia pulled up after the workout at about 5 a.m. and veterinarians said the horse could not be saved and was euthanized, according to Mac McBride, Del Mar's director of media.

Lovely Lilia was eased in her final race, a mile turf race at Santa Anita Park June 12, which she led at the halfway point.

Lovely Lilia made seven starts, winning twice and finishing second once, earning $37,551.

