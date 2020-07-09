Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mike Trout hopes Angels can start fast in shortened season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2020 at 1:59pm

In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first while watching his two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM (AP) - With his first child due to arrive shortly, Mike Trout thought hard about skipping this shortened major league season.

The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP also isn't sure he'll still be in uniform in October if the Angels capitalize on the expanded opportunity by landing a playoff berth.

Not much is certain about this unique baseball summer, but Trout is betting he'll be glad he took time out from impending fatherhood to chase a playoff berth with the revitalized Angels and new manager Joe Maddon.

"I love playing this game," Trout said when...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/14/2020 14:19