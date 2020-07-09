Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

 
Last updated 7/10/2020 at 5:17pm

JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group on Friday, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our No. 1 priority," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trend...



