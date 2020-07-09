Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

San Diego soccer team to resume play today

 
Last updated 7/11/2020 at 11:19am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Loyal SC will resume their inaugural season Saturday by facing Real Monarchs SLC in Sandy, Utah, in the first professional team sporting event played in the United States with fans in attendance since March 11.

Fans attending the game at Rio Tinto Stadium will be required to wear masks at all times, except while eating at their seats.

The stadium will be downsized to 5,300 from its usual capacity of 20,700 fans to allow for proper social distancing under the plan approved by state and local health authorities and the USL Championship.

