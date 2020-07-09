California may release more than 10,000 inmates in pandemic response
Last updated 7/10/2020 at 5:04pm
Don Thompson
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) - California officials will soon release another 2,100 inmates from state prisons in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in all now plans to release a total of more than 10,000 inmates, or nearly 10 percent of prisoners, as Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to intensifying pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal judges.
The latest step, outlined in a memo Thursday, is projected to soon free about 2,100 inmates by granting most a one-time three-month credit. It follows other measures that are expected to quickly bring the releases of about...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)