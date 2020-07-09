Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California narrows testing priority as virus cases surge

 
Last updated 7/14/2020 at 5:20pm

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - With coronavirus cases rising fast, California overhauled its guidelines Tuesday for who can be tested, prioritizing people who are hospitalized with symptoms, those in close contact with infected people or when necessary to control a local outbreak.

The new guidelines say people without symptoms and not in essential jobs won't be prioritized for testing until results can be turned around in less than 48 hours.

The changes come as the state faces testing shortages and long wait times for results as new outbreaks pop up around the state.



