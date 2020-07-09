Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

California scrambles for more firefighters amid pandemic

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 4:46pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

DON THOMPSON and DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - As California enters wildfire season, the state is scrambling to find sufficient firefighters amid a coronavirus outbreak that has depleted the ranks of inmates who usually handle some of the toughest duties and caused a budget deficit that derailed plans to hire 600 new state firefighters and support personnel.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said the state has enough money to instead add 172 professional firefighters, but he said he will use his emergency authority to beef up seasonal crews as the state enters another hot, dry...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

