Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Coldwell Banker names its top agents for June

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 2:07am

Coldwell Banker Village Properties' top agents for June are, from left, Janice Shannon, Tom Van Wie, Don Bennetts and Geri Sides.

BONSALL – Coldwell Banker Village Properties has announced its top agents for the month of June. The top listing honor was achieved by three agents, Tom Van Wie, Janice Shannon and Don Bennetts. Van Wie and Bennetts were also named top selling agents as well as top producing agents along with Geri Sides.

For more information, visit http://www.CBVillageProperties.com or call 760-728-8000.

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

