Fallbrook Quilt Guild awards scholarship

 
Last updated 7/16/2020 at 2:13am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild recently awarded their $1500 annual scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year to Hannah Russell, a 2020 graduate of El Camino High School in Oceanside. Russell received early acceptance to California State University Long Beach where she will begin her studies in August. She plans to pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree in art illustration/animation or fine arts/murals.

The Fallbrook Quilt Guild annually awards a $1500 scholarship to a graduating senior planning to enter college in the fall. The scholarship is offered to high school seniors attending school in Fallbrook, Vista, Oceanside, Temecula, Escondido, Lake Elsinore, Valley Center and Bonsall.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.

 
