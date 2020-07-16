Learn about Fallbrook's new park

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County is designing and developing a new local park in Fallbrook. The park will occupy a 6.8-acre parcel on East Fallbrook Street between Golden Road and Morro Road.

Residents can tune in Wednesday, July 22, at 5 p.m. for a Facebook Live event to learn more about the results of the Fallbrook Park community survey and share their thoughts on design concepts for the new park at http://www.facebook.com/CountyofSanDiegoParksandRecreation.

Those who are unable to join the event can still participate online. A pre-recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project website: http://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/news-events/news-stories/ANewLocalParkinFallbrook.html.

After viewing the presentation, residents can share their thoughts by filling out the brief survey included by Aug. 5. If anyone would like a paper copy of the survey mailed to them, they can contact the park manager Stephanie Kopplin at [email protected] or call 858-966-1344.

Submitted by San Diego County Parks and Recreation.