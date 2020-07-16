Oscar L. Escudero passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. He was 93.

He was born Aug. 10. 1926 in a small town high in the Andes Mountains of Peru.

Oscar's radiant smile and charisma will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Eileen and Maryann, son James, daughter-in-law Roxy and grandchildren Ricky, Emery Anais and Joshua.

