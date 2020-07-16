Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Oscar L. Escudero passed away peacefully June 20, 2020.

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 12:32am

Oscar L. Escudero

Oscar L. Escudero passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. He was 93.

He was born Aug. 10. 1926 in a small town high in the Andes Mountains of Peru.

Oscar's radiant smile and charisma will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Eileen and Maryann, son James, daughter-in-law Roxy and grandchildren Ricky, Emery Anais and Joshua.

For more information, go to berry-bellandhall.com.





 
