Summer tribute series adds new shows at Pala Casino

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced the Superstar Imposters Weekend with Safety Orange Friday, July 17, and The Spazmatics with special guest Jazmine Rogers Band Saturday, July 18. General admission tickets are on sale now for $10.

The Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series is one of three outdoor concert series in the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino. It will feature some of the nation’s top tribute bands and artists recreating some of rock’s most iconic bands and performances onstage on select Friday nights.

The other outdoor concert series are Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves and Domingos de Musica y Baile. Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves will feature top funk, soul and rhytm and blues bands on select Saturday nights. Domingos de Musica y Baile will feature both headline Latin entertainment, as well up and coming stars on select Sunday afternoons.

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing throughout each of these events. Seats will be sanitized and pre-set to enforce proper social distancing. Additionally, all guests will have their temperature screened at the entrance to the casino.

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit https://www.palacasino.com.

Concert series information

- All shows will be held outdoors at the Starlight Theater.

- Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

- Guests who sign up for or have a players card will receive $5 back in Added Play valid the day of event only.

- Doors open one hour before start of show.

- Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing.

Full schedule

- Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series

Select Fridays at 8 p.m.

July 10 – Queen Nation (Tribute to Queen)

July 17 – Safety Orange (Sublime Tribute)

July 18 – The Spazmatics with special guest Jazmine Rogers Band

July 24 – Elton: The Early Years (Tribute to Elton John)

Aug. 7 – DSB (Tribute to Journey)

Aug. 21 – Yachtly Crew (Titans of Soft Rock)

Aug. 28 – Wayward Sons (80s Rock Tribute)

- Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves

Select Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Aug. 15 – Family Stone

Sept. 5 – Rose Royce

Sept. 19 – WAR

- Domingos de Musica y Baile

Select Sundays at 4 p.m.

Aug. 16 – Dreaming of You (Selena Tribute)

Aug. 23 – Viva Santana (Santana Tribute)

Sept. 6 – Mariachi Divas

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 877-946-7252. Tickets also are available at http://www.startickets.com and 800-585-3737.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.