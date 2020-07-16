There's lots of free stuff to do in July

It’s the summer of coronavirus – and to keep it from spreading we’re staying home more, foregoing big vacations and looking for new ways to entertain and educate kids who have been home for months.

Well, here’s some good news. There are still some great, fun, free/or inexpensive things that kids, families and adults can do in July. And we’ve got a list!

For example, you can join the County Library’s summer learning challenge, check out great e-books – or call to check out actual books and material and pick them up at your library’s front door. Virtually tour cool museums, watch science experiments, or learn how to grow stuff, or make stuff.

Here’s just some of the cool things from the County Library you can do in July:

Take the library’s summer Learning Challenge at http://www.sdcl.org/summer. Register and track your reading progress; write book reviews for the community to enjoy; and complete learning challenges that will bring local art, culture, and recreation opportunities directly to you online. There are nine challenge tracks in English and six in Spanish, with something special for each age group. Challenges include virtual hikes, poetry writing, online tours of local museums, and much more.

Physically pick up books, movies and CDs by appointment right at your library’s front door. Door-side pickup is now available by appointment at all 33 County library branches. Customers can check out available materials and set up a time to come pick them up. Call your branch library for more information. Visit https://www.sdcl.org/covid19-services.html for more information.

Go digital: eBooks and audiobooks are available 24/7 with special collections curated for various ages, genres and hot topics.

Storytime Shorts: Watch and listen as your favorite library staff read books and sing songs. We’ve got dozens of them!

Book Shorts: Love to read but not sure which book, novel, kids’ or young adult’s books to turn to next? Listen as our librarians give you short synopses of books and novels they recommend!

Learn something new on Lynda.com: Use your County library card to tap into Lynda.com, which brings the best in online learning directly to you.

Take a Virtual Program: The library offers video learning opportunities like science experiments, “Feeling Fit,” gardening, crafts and more. Check weekly for new content.

Get active with our Activity books: Check out our activity books with information for numerous subjects for all ages that you can download and print, https://sdcl.readsquared.com/.