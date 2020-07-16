Mass protests rock Russian Far East city, challenge Kremlin

YULIA KHOROVENKOVA and DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KHABAROVSK, Russia (AP) — Mass rallies challenging the Kremlin rocked Russia's Far East city of Khabarovsk again on Saturday, as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of the region's governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders.

The massive unauthoritized crowds gathered despite local officials' attempts to discourage people from taking to the streets, citing the coronavirus epidemic and an alleged averted terrorist threat.

Local media estimated the rally in the city 3,800 miles east of Moscow drew 15,...