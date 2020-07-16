County parks offer 'Tour Our Trails' challenge

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, left, and park ranger Tim Leon walk through Los Penasquitos County Preserve on the first day of the Tour Our Trails challenge.

SAN DIEGO – San Diego supervisors Kristin Gaspar and Jim Desmond and County Parks and Recreation staff unveiled the "Tour Our Trails" challenge, July 1. It is designed to encourage county residents to visit county parks and explore different trails.

The challenge was launched before the July Fourth holiday weekend to encourage safe, socially distant, outdoor recreation. There are 15 trails that range from easy, moderate, to tough and can be accessed on foot, bike and on horseback.

Residents can snap a selfie at each landmark and track their progress in their challenge passport. There is a prize for completing each category and completing all 15 trails will earn a special limited-edition patch.

"The county has so many unique parks, from San Elijo Lagoon on the coast to the breathtaking peaks of the Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve," Gaspar said. "I hope the healthy competition will motivate people to try something new."

"During these unprecedented times, outdoor recreation remains a safe way to spend time with family and friends," Desmond said. "We hope this new challenge can be fun for the whole family to enjoy."

The unveiling of this challenge coincides with National Parks and Recreation month. The passport will be available at park locations throughout San Diego County and online soon.

For more information, visit http://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/news-events/news-stories/AWinningWaytoTourTrails.html.

Submitted by office of Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.