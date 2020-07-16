Design trends provide a cool palette

A living room with the warm gray of Muslin provides warmth without leaning back in time to the placidity of browns and tans.

Mari Shields

MLS Interiors

As people live with the coronavirus pandemic, their stay at home status impels them to update, redesign or renovate their home environments. So, what are the color trends as homeowners move forward in 2020 and into 2021?

The Pantone Color of the year for 2020 is Classic Blue. Trends in the grays, layered grays and whites have held the spotlight in the past seven years. Classic Blue is a well-suited match with the grays and creates a soothing cool palette.

Another emerging trend is toward warmer tones, which also coordinate with the classic blue. Warm grays are a gentle blend of grays with a slight turn in hue toward earth tones. It provides warmth without leaning back in time to the placidity of browns and tans.

One of the most favored warm gray shades: Dunn Edwards Muslin DE6227 or the slightly warmer Dunn Edwards Fine Grain DE6213. Both of these warmer neutral selections provide a light, clean background for any color palette of furniture and decor.

One recommendation is to add color to the gray palettes by selecting one of the grays infused with color; the neutrals enhanced with blues, greens and reds. By folding color into the grays, a homeowner can have color in a room without making it a bold choice.

Classic blues are a well-suited match with grays and creates a soothing cool palette as shown in this newly remodeled bathroom painted with Clouded Vision.

A soft blue encased in gray is beautiful when using Dunn Edwards Bay of Hope DE6331. If they prefer a blue green shade, try Haze Blue Dunn Edwards DE 6311. If their tastes run more to a pure green, try the Granite, another favorite which is a silvery green, DE6283. Any of these shades gives a light and beautiful feeling of the seaside.

If a homeowner tends toward the red/purples, but wants subtlety, try one of the grays with a slight red-violet infusion as in Clouded Vision DE6380, or Eagles View DE6394. Both are delicate versions of gray with subtle tones of red or purple.

Always purchase a sample of the choice color and paint it in several locations in the room to see it in the light effect of the room. A homeowner may want to adjust the color in the hue line to one shade lighter or one shade darker, depending on the light in the room.

Don't be afraid to experiment with color to liven those grays. The colors suggested provide a subtle, soft infusion of the bolder colors homeowners love.