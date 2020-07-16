Fallbrook Community Center opens as cool zone to help residents beat the heat

San Diego County News Center

Special to Village News

The San Diego County Cool Zone location at Fallbrook Community Center is now open to provide relief from soaring temperatures. The location, which is air-conditioned, is one of seven located throughout the hottest areas of San Diego County.

All sites will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Animals, except service animals, are not permitted at any of these Cool Zone locations.

Due to COVID-19, safety measures will be in place to protect the health of Cool Zone visitors and staff. Anyone entering a county Cool Zone will have their temperature taken. All visitors and staff must also wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“Although we need to take steps to keep seniors safe, it still remains important to also keep them cool,” Supervisor Dianne Jacob said. “Cool Zones provide a refuge during the hot summer months, so it’s helpful the county has developed a plan to get them open.”

The Cool Zones program is offered in partnership with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Aging and Independence Services and San Diego Gas and Electric. It was started by Jacob in 2001 to allow seniors and people with disabilities to escape extreme heat during the summer.

Homebound individuals, those lacking transportation and those who decide to stay home due to the risk of COVID-19 may be eligible to receive a free electric fan. The county, in partnership with SDG&E, provides fans to San Diegans who are living on limited incomes.

To be eligible for a free fan, a resident must not have access to an air-conditioned space at their home or apartment building. To learn more about the fan program or to request a fan, call county Aging and Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

“We want to thank our SDG&E community partner for making this program available to give some relief from the heat to our more vulnerable residents,” Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose district covers parts of North County out to the desert, said.

“SDG&E appreciates and supports the county of San Diego for initiating the Cool Zones program back in 2001 and for making it such a success,” Jessica Packard, SDG&E communications manager, said. “The county’s leadership has benefited our region for almost 20 years, and SDG&E is proud to be a part of this program since its inception.”

For more information about the Cool Zones program, visit http://www.CoolZones.org.

More tips to beat the heat

San Diego County Aging and Independence Services offers Cool Zones to help older adults keep cool during hot summer days. But there are other things people can do to beat the heat:

Slow down. Be your most physically active during the coolest part of the day, usually between 4-7 a.m. Pace yourself when engaging in physical activity.

Stay indoors as much as possible. If air conditioning is not being used, stay on the lowest floor. Keep shades down and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Electric fans do not cool the air, but they do help sweat evaporate, which cools your body.

Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.

Avoid using the oven.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s heat.

Air out hot cars before getting into them.

Never leave children or pets inside vehicles at any time, even with the windows cracked. Temperatures inside a vehicle can reach lethal levels no matter what the weather is like.

Drink more fluids than usual even if you do not feel thirsty.

Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine; they make the heat’s effects on your body worse.

Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increases metabolic heat.

Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

If you take diuretics, ask your physician about a lower dosage during hot weather.

If it is safe to do so, leave windows open at night. Open windows on two sides to create cross ventilation.

Place a piece of cardboard covered with aluminum foil in sunny windows to reflect sunlight and heat away from the house.

Vacuum, clean or replace air filters regularly for maximum cooling efficiency.

If affordable, install outdoor awnings or sunscreens.

Call your physician, if you feel you may be experiencing a heat-related illness.