Jones appointed to California Commission on Disability Access

SACRAMENTO - State Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Brian Jones, R-Santee, was recently appointed by the Senate Rules Committee to serve on the California Commission on Disability Access.

The California Commission on Disability Access works with a variety of stakeholder groups, including disability rights advocates, the business community, nonprofits, government agencies, landscape architects, engineers, contractors, building inspectors and others to ensure that persons with disabilities have full access to businesses and public facilities in California. The goal is to achieve this access proactively through education, inspections and compliance rather than through citations or litigation.

“Our neighbors, friends and family members with disabilities have a right to access private and public facilities,” Jones said. “I look forward to helping provide that access by working in a productive, collaborative manner with all the parties involved. It’s good for our community and it’s the right thing to do.”

Jones replaces former Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Temecula, who resigned from the Senate and the Commission in 2019 to take a federal administration position.

For more information about the Commission, visit https://www.dgs.ca.gov/CCDA.

Submitted by the office of Sen. Brian Jones.