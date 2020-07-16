Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Frank Brines
Master ARS Consulting Rosarian 

Water is essential to rose care

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/16/2020 at 2:59am

When it feels as though Mother Nature is out to get gardeners living in the Temecula Valley and other regions that predictably experience hot summers and the wind parches our skin, people have the luxury of going indoors.

Meanwhile, their roses have to just stay put. Roses don't like intense heat any more than most people do. Their priority is to live. The plant will conserve its resources for roots, canes, leaves and bloom – in that order. When it's hot, roses want lots of water and heat relief rather than food.

Blooms will be smaller with sunburned petals and lessened fragrance. Leav...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/18/2020 01:34