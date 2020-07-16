Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Biden, lawmakers warn of foreign interference in election

 
Last updated 7/20/2020 at 5:02pm



MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Monday that he is putting Russia and other foreign governments "on notice" that he would act aggressively as president to counter any interference in U.S. elections. The statement came hours after Democratic leaders issued a new warning that Congress appears to be the target of a foreign interference campaign.

Biden said in a statement that he would treat foreign interference as an "an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States...



