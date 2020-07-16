Fauci Says COVID-19 Has Potential to Be As Serious As 1918 Flu Pandemic

TOM OZIMEK

The Epoch Times

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested recently that the COVID-19 outbreak has the potential to approach the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic in terms of seriousness while expressing hopes that the administration’s interventions would prevent such an outcome.

Fauci made the remarks during a Georgetown University Global Health Initiative webinar on Tuesday, during which he called the COVID-19 outbreak a “pandemic of historic proportions.”

“The numbers are quite sobering. We’ve had over 135,00 deaths...