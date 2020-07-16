Florida Counted Young Motorcyclist Who Died in Fatal Crash as COVID-19 Death
Last updated 7/18/2020 at 7:08pm
ALLEN ZHONG
The Epoch Times
A young motorcyclist who died in a fatal crash was counted as a COVID-19 death in a Florida county, according to local media.
The authorities have since removed the motorcyclist’s death from the list of CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus fatalities, Fox 35 reported.
According to the latest report (pdf) released by the authorities, there is only one person in his 20s who has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus, as of July 18. A screenshot from a previous report shows the young motorcyclist included in the non-updated CCP virus fatality co...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)