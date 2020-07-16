Florida Counted Young Motorcyclist Who Died in Fatal Crash as COVID-19 Death

ALLEN ZHONG

A young motorcyclist who died in a fatal crash was counted as a COVID-19 death in a Florida county, according to local media.

The authorities have since removed the motorcyclist’s death from the list of CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus fatalities, Fox 35 reported.

According to the latest report (pdf) released by the authorities, there is only one person in his 20s who has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus, as of July 18. A screenshot from a previous report shows the young motorcyclist included in the non-updated CCP virus fatality co...