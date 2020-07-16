How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, teachers check students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Not knowing if children are infected makes it difficult for schools to reopen safely, many experts say. Scarce data on whether infected children _ including those without symptoms _ easily spread the disease to others complicates the issue, said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University infectious disease specialist. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.

The Trump administration says the science "is very clear," but many doctors who specialize in pediatrics and infectious diseases say much of the evidence is inconclusive.

"There are still a lot of unanswered questions. That is the biggest challenge," said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a pediatrics professor at the University of Florida and former scientist at the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and...