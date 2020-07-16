Joe Biden calls Trump the country's 'first' racist president

WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the country's "first" racist president.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union. When a questioner complained of racism surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and mentioned the president referring to it as the "China virus," Biden responded by blasting Trump and "his spread of racism."

"The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they'...