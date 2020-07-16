Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Joe Biden calls Trump the country's 'first' racist president

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/22/2020 at 8:47pm



WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the country's "first" racist president.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union. When a questioner complained of racism surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and mentioned the president referring to it as the "China virus," Biden responded by blasting Trump and "his spread of racism."

"The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they'...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 03:46