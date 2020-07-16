Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 9:56pm



CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis' passing late Friday night, calling him "one of the greatest heroes of American history."

"All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing," Pelosi said. "May his memory be an inspiration that moves us all t...



