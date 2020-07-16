Mayor of Portland to Trump: Get your troops out of the city

ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland demanded Friday that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after some detained people on streets far from federal property they were sent to protect.

"Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city," Mayor Ted Wheeler said at a news conference.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Trump is looking for a confrontation in the hopes of winning political points elsewhere and to serve as a distraction from the coronavirus pandemic, which is c...