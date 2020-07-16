Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges
FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.
In California, military doctors, nurses and other health care specialists were being deployed to eight hospitals facing staffing shortages amid a record-breaking case numbers. In Houston, an 86-person Army medical team worked to take over a wing of United M...
