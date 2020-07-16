Mnuchin Proposes Priority Areas for Phase 4 Stimulus

TOM OZIMEK

The Epoch Times

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin identified priority areas for additional support as he urged Congress on Friday to work with the Trump administration to pass the phase 4 stimulus package by the end of the month.

Testifying before the House Committee on Small Business, Mnuchin called for lawmakers to act quickly to provide supplemental relief to further blunt the impact of the pandemic on America’s economy, including more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“A next phase of relief should extend the PPP, but on a more targeted basis for small...