Navy vet beaten by federal agents: 'They came out to fight'
Last updated 7/20/2020 at 6:40pm
ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Navy veteran stands passively in Portland, Oregon, amid swirling tear gas. One of the militarized federal agents deployed by President Donald Trump swings a baton at him with full force. With both hands. Five times.
Under the assault, 53-year-old Christopher David seems like a redwood tree — impervious to the blows. But in a video shot by a reporter, another officer — wearing green military camouflage, a helmet and gas mask — sprays David full in the face with what appears to be pepper gas.
Video of the Saturday night incident ha...
