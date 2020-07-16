Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case
JULIE CARR SMYTH and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants.
Hours after FBI agents raided Speaker Larry Householder's farm, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the ploy as "likely the largest bribery scheme ever perpetrated against the state of Ohio."
Gov. Mike DeWine, also a Republican, called on Householder to resign immediately, saying it would be impossible for him to...
