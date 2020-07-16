Oregon officials decry federal agents after protest clashes
Last updated 7/18/2020 at 2:15pm
ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Militarized federal agents deployed by the president to Portland, Oregon, fired tear gas against protesters again overnight as the city's mayor demanded that the agents be removed and as the state's attorney general vowed to seek a restraining order against them.
Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been a ni...
