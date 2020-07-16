Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues

ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's attorney general is seeking an order to stop federal agents from arresting people in Portland as the city continues to be convulsed by nightly protests that have gone on for seven weeks and have now pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have...