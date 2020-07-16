Pacific Exercises At Record Levels But US 'Not In Search of Conflict': Esper

SIMON VEAZEY

The Epoch Times

The Navy is “not in search of conflict” as it continues Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea at a record pace, according to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said he hopes to visit his counterpart in China by the end of the year.

In his speech on July 22, Esper outlined the U.S. vision for security in the Indo-pacific region.

He said that appetite for multilateral cooperation in the region had grown since the pandemic, and following the recent uptick in Chinese aggression in the region.

Strengthening partnerships in the region is one o...