Village News

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump's wrath

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 9:49am



LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn't mention the word ban or that specific flag. The policy, laid out in a memo released Friday, was described by officials as a creative way to bar the flag's display without openly contradicting or angering President Donald Trump, who has defended people's rights to display it.

Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
