Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and 'American hero'

 
Last updated 7/18/2020 at 10:13am



CALVIN WOODWARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — People paid great heed to John Lewis for much of his life in the civil rights movement. But at the very beginning — when he was just a kid wanting to be a minister someday — his audience didn't care much for what he had to say.

A son of Alabama sharecroppers, the young Lewis first preached moral righteousness to his family's chickens. His place in the vanguard of the 1960s campaign for Black equality had its roots in that hardscrabble Alabama farm and all those clucks.

Lewis, who died Friday at age 80, was the youngest and last surviv...



