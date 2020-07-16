Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Republicans eye sweeping shield from coronavirus liability

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 5:34pm



ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new plan from Senate Republicans to award businesses, schools, and universities sweeping exemptions from lawsuits arising from inadequate coronavirus safeguards is putting Republicans and Democrats at loggerheads as Congress reconvenes next week to negotiate another relief package.

The liability proposal, drafted by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and senior Republican John Cornyn of Texas, promises to shield employers when customers and workers are exposed to coronavirus by moving lawsuits to federal court and limiting legal liab...



