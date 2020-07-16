Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

 
MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured in the attack, Wolfson said.

Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn't injured, according to a judiciary official who was...



