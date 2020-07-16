Trump deploys more federal agents under 'law-and-order' push

COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration's intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a "law-and-order" mantle.

Using the same alarmist language he has employed to describe illegal immigration, Trump painted Democrat-led cities as out of control and lashed out at the "radical left," which he blamed for rising violence in some cities, even though criminal justice experts...