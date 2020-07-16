Trump's show of federal force sparking alarm in cities

COLLEEN LONG, BEN FOX and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is using the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented ways as he tries to bolster his law and order credentials by making a heavy-handed show of force in cities around the nation in the lead-up to the November elections.

His plan to deploy federal agents to Chicago and perhaps other Democratic-run cities where violence is spiking represents Trump's latest effort to use an agency that was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to thwart terrorists to instead supplement local law enforcement...